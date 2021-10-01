ESM Magazine

Eroski Launches Solidarity Campaign For La Palma Volcano Victims

Published on Oct 1 2021 1:55 PM in Retail tagged: Red Cross / Sustainability / Eroski / Bananas / La Palma / Plátano De Canarias PGI

Spanish retailer Eroski has launched a campaign throughout its commercial network to raise funds for the people affected by the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma island.

As part of the campaign, the retailer will encourage the consumption of Canarian Bananas as a way of supporting the banana sector and the population affected by this natural disaster. It will donate €0.10 for every kilogram of Eroski Natur bananas sold in its stores.

Customers will also be able to make a voluntary donation at the cash registers.

La Palma Volcano

Alejandro Martínez Berriochoa, director of health and sustainability at Eroski, said, "Immediate attention is a priority in cases of natural disasters such as the one we are experiencing in La Palma. From Eroski, we will donate and channel the solidarity of our clients through the Red Cross, which is offering assistance and support on the island from the first moment, to help cover the basic needs of food and accommodation of the affected people."

Martínez Berriochoa added, "Canarian banana is one of our most appreciated products, both for its quality and taste. In these difficult times for the banana sector in La Palma, we want to make our clients aware of the importance of betting more than ever on this product so relevant to the island's economy and employment.

"The eruption of the volcano is seriously affecting plantations and infrastructure, but consuming banana from La Palma is still safe, healthy and tasty. The donation we make from Eroski, added to that of our clients, will allow us to cover the basic needs of the population affected by the volcano."

Plátano De Canarias PGI

Eroski sells approximately 12.5 million kilograms of the Plátano de Canarias PGI per year.

Since 2015, it has offered the bananas through its own brand Eroski Natur, which sells approximately 5 million kilograms per year.

Around 95% of the PGI Plátano de Canarias Natur units come from the island of La Palma, specifically, from the plantations of 325 small farmers.

The retailer's commitment to quality seals provides a product with guaranteed traceability of origin for consumers, and adds value to the product for producers.

The Canary Island banana also has the GlobalG.AP certification that guarantees responsible agricultural practices.

