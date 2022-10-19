Subscribe Login
ESM Launches New App for European Grocery Retail News

ESM: European Supermarket Magazine, Europe’s dedicated magazine for the grocery retail and private label sector, is delighted to announce the launch of a new app for iOS and Android users.

The app redesign was undertaken to provide readers, subscribers and marketing partners with a more intuitive and user-friendly native experience, that reflects the cutting-edge industry news, research, and analysis ESM's team of award-winning journalists produce daily.

The new app features a modern look, improved navigation and cutting-edge UX features that will provide a richer, more immersive digital experience for visitors and marketing partners on mobile and tablet devices.

The introduction of a new internal search engine that combines human and AI-led curation models means that senior managers and top-level executives working in the sector, or supplying the retail industry can now enjoy a significantly faster and more relevant advanced search experience.

The new ESM app is available on both iOS and Android.

