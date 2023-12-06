52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Euro Zone Retail Sales Inch Up In Oct, Ending Three-Month Decline

By Reuters
Euro zone retail sales rose very slightly in October, broadly in line with expectations, after three consecutive months of decline, suggesting that consumer spending will provide at most a modest boost to economic growth.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said that retail sales in the 20 countries sharing the euro rose 0.1% month-on-month in October to a level 1.2% lower than a year earlier.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly rise of 0.2% and a 1.1% year-on-year decline.

The monthly rise, after declines in July, August and September, was due to a 2.2% increase in mail order and internet sales, helping non-food sales rise by 0.8%.

Food, drink and tobacco sales were down 1.1%, while sales of automotive fuels were 0.8% lower.

Year-on-year, food and fuel sales were markedly lower. Non-food goods sales were 0.1% higher.

The euro zone economy shrank by 0.1% in the three months to September, with initial surveys and data indicating the bloc will contract again this quarter.

On a month-on-month basis, the highest monthly increases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Croatia (+3.1%), the Netherlands (+2.4%) and Slovakia (+1.9%), among member states for which data are available.

The largest decreases were observed in France (-1.0%), Belgium and Austria (both -0.8%), Spain and Portugal (both -0.4%).

On an annual basis, the largest yearly decreases in the total retail trade volume were registered in Slovenia (-15.6%), Hungary (-6.5%) and Estonia (-5.5%), while highest increases were observed in Spain (+5.9%), Denmark (+4.2%), Bulgaria and Luxembourg (both +3.1%).

In September, euro zone retail sales fell roughly in line with expectations, highlighting weak consumer demand and the prospect of recession.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM

