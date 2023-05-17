EuroCommerce Announces Exhibition To Mark 30th Anniversary

EuroCommerce, which represents the retail and wholesale trade in Europe, has announced details of a forthcoming exhibition, Smart, Sustainable and Skilled: the future of EU retail and wholesale, to mark the 30th anniversary of its foundation.

Taking place at Concert Noble in Brussels on 20 June, more than 15 exhibitors from across the retail landscape will be in attendance, who will showcase projects in sustainability, digitalisation and skills development.

The event will kick off with an opening cocktail reception, following which European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, will formally open proceedings alongside EuroCommerce President Juan Manuel Morales.

'A Special Year'

Commenting on the landmark anniversary for EuroCommerce, Christel Delberghe, director general, said, "This year is rather a special one as we commemorate both 30 years of EuroCommerce and 30 years of the Single Market.

"I am looking forward to an interesting year, marking these anniversaries at celebrations together with policymakers, stakeholders and members, while reflecting on the essential role that the Single Market plays in maintaining competitiveness of our sector, for citizens, and for the EU economy as a whole."

For further information on how to attend, click here.

EuroCommerce Awards

Later in the year, EuroCommerce will also host its first ever EuroCommerce Awards, further details of which will be available in the coming weeks. The Awards are scheduled to take place on 27 November in Brussels.

EuroCommerce currently represents associations across 27 European countries, representing five million (one in four) companies, which together provide jobs for 26 million people and contribute 10% of the EU’s GDP.

