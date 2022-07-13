First Speakers Confirmed For The Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Retail Summit 2022

The 2022 edition of the Consumer Goods Forum Sustainable Retail Summit takes place in Amsterdam at the end of October, welcoming industry leaders from across the retail and consumer goods space to share insight on plastic waste, decarbonisation, healthier lives, the Race to Zero and much more.

The first speakers have now been confirmed for this year's Summit, and include DJ Forza, campaign manager, Race to Zero Breakthroughs 2030: Retail, WBCSD; Willemijn Peeters, CEO and founder, Searious Business; Maarten Elsinga, CEO, Zwanenberg Food Group; Paul Crewe, chief sustainability officer and executive director, Anthesis Group; and Angelo Vermeulen, space systems researcher, biologist and artist.

The Consumer Goods Forum's Didier Bergeret, Sharon Bligh and Ignacio Gavilan will also be among those addressing the Summit, along with managing director Wai-Chan Chan. Journalist and broadcaster Isabelle Kumar will moderate the plenary sessions.

From Conversation To Action

The Summit features the title 'From Conversation to Action: The Transition to Better Business', and is the seventh that the Consumer Goods Forum has held to date. It follows on from the inaugural CGF Supply Chain Conference, taking place the same week.

As The Consumer Goods Forum put it on its website, 'The recent pandemic has further accelerated the shift into a “new era” of health and sustainability which is set to shape the industry. The [Sustainable Retail Summit] offers a unique opportunity to learn how we can reinvent our business models and take positive action today to shape the future of the industry, the planet, and its people.'

Read ESM's review of last year's Sustainable Retail Summit, which took place in Paris – Day One can be found here, and Day Two here.

