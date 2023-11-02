Free From Food Unveils Educational Programme For 2023

Free From Food 2023 – Europe’s leading trade event dedicated to the health ingredient and free-from markets – has unveiled its hotly-anticipated educational programme for this year.

Also – as a first for this year’s event – the new Captain of the Category Award will take place on the show floor, and the Healthy Innovation Award, for health ingredient innovations, will return to recognise outstanding innovations in the health ingredient sector.

The event, which returns to the RAI Amsterdam from 21 to 22 November 2023, promises to educate visitors on the latest trends and innovations – covering allergy-free options, functional foods, nutrition, and more – through a series of features that shine a spotlight on the ever-evolving health-and-wellness sector.

Conference Programme: An Opportunity To Learn

Spread across three theatres on the show floor – Free From Retail, Vegan & Plant-Based, and Supplier & Insights – the conference will enable visitors to gain invaluable industry insights and broaden their sector knowledge in more than 60 keynote sessions during the two-day event.

In the Free From Retail Theatre, Simona Bernatonyte, Senior Food and Nutrition Market Analyst at Euromonitor International, will delve into the dynamic health-and-wellness market, providing valuable insights into consumer awareness around the impact of nutrition on overall health.

Also speaking in the Free From Retail Theatre, Manon Verberne, Strategic Insights Analyst, Circana, will focus on the Dutch health food market during her session, The Development of Health Foods in the Netherlands.

Elsewhere, Marit Veenstra, Brand Strategist at the Healthy Marketing Team, will unveil the secrets of transitioning from a niche start-up to a thriving branded business.

In the Vegan & Plant-Based Theatre, the first session – on Tuesday 21 November – will come from Leo Koning, Community Manager at the Protein Community/Foodvalley, who will offer insights for those looking to update their knowledge on the ever-changing plant-based food landscape.

Minke Burgers, Project Manager at the Protein Community/Foodvalley, will continue this conversation on Wednesday 22 November.

Elsa Guadarrama from ProVeg International will present a session titled From Data to Action: Leveraging Consumer Attitudes towards Plant-Based Foods for Market Success, while Esther Rabofski from Albert Schweitzer Stiftung will present Unlocking the Potential of Reducing Animal Products in the Food Industry.

Elsewhere, the Supplier Theatre will welcome Marjan van Ravenhorst, Director and Consultant at the Allergenen Consultancy, who will provide valuable insights on food safety and transparency for consumers.

View the full programme here. For more information and to register to attend, visit amsterdam.freefromfoodexpo.com.

This article was written in partnership with Free From Food.