Food Retail Turnover Up 4.8% In The Netherlands

Turnover in the Dutch food retail sector increased by 4.8% in November, compared to the same period the previous year, data from Statistics Netherlands (CBS) has found.

Overall retail turnover was up 3.2% on a year-on-year basis, the data showed, while in the non-food sector it rose by 0.7%.

Online Turnover

Online retail turnover rose by 0.3% year-on-year in November, with online turnover of food and personal care products higher than in the same period last year. Online sales of non-food products, consumer electronics, and clothing and fashion items were lower, however.

While stores selling food, beverages and tobacco reported a 4.8% increase, sales volumes were actually 1.7% lower. Turnover at supermarkets and specialist shops was up by 5.1% and 3.3%, respectively.

Consumer Mood

Elsewhere, a separate study by CBS found that the mood among Dutch consumers improved for the fourth month in a row in December.

Consumer confidence in the Netherlands stood at -29, compared to -33 in November, with consumers’ opinions about the economic climate and consumers’ willingness to buy have improved.

The indicator reached an all-time high (36) in January 2000 while the all-time low (-59) was reached in September and October 2022. CBS has monitored consumer confidence monthly since April 1986.