52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Four-Fifths Of UK Households Saw Disposable Income Decline In May, Study Finds

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article

Around 80% of UK households witnessed a year-on-year decline in disposable income in May as rising living costs continued to outstrip wage growth, the latest Asda Income Tracker has unveiled.

Low-earning families were particularly affected, with 40% of households falling into 'negative income territory' in May.

The take home pay for these families did not cover spending on bills and essentials, with the average shortfall at £42.50 per week for the month.

Meanwhile, high-income households in the UK saw a 2.1% rise in disposable income in May year-on-year to an average of £754 per week.

This marked the second successive month of disposable income growth for these households, driven by strong increases in their gross income.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tracker showed that family disposable income rose by £1.85 per week in May, to an average of £207 per week, representing an increase of 0.9% compared to the same period last year.

Weak Family Finances

Family finances remained weak despite this increase, with May's figure of £207 per week as the second lowest since October 2022.

The strain on family disposable incomes is the result of elevated and persistent inflation in essential categories such as food and housing, Asda noted.

The Asda Income Tracker measures ‘disposable income’, which is the amount UK households have left to spend on discretionary purchases after paying taxes and essential bills, including groceries, utility bills, transport costs, mortgage or rent payments.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Walgreens Cuts Profit Forecast On Lower COVID-19 Vaccine Demand
2
Retail

UK Supermarket Bosses Reject 'Profiteering' Charge
3
Retail

Climate, Environmental Change Puts 90% Of World's Marine Food At Risk: Study
4
Retail

Belgians Set New Record For Cross-Border Grocery Shopping
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com