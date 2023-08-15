52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Fozzy Hypermarket In Odesa Destroyed In Rocket Attack

By Dayeeta Das
A Fozzy Group hypermarket located in Odesa in southern Ukraine has been destroyed in a missile attack, the company said in a statement.

Three store workers were injured in the night shelling, but no loss of life was reported from the store.

The injured are being treated in the hospital, the company said in a statement.

Fozzy Hypermarket

The outlet in Odesa had been operational for over 20 years.

The attack led to a fire, which burnt everything in the store – the building, equipment and goods.

Fozzy Group, which operates the Silpo chain, will offer work to the approximately 270 employees working in this outlet in other businesses of the group.

It will also help workers in relocating to other cities, where there are Fozzy hypermarkets.

The damage from the attack is estimated to be worth hundreds of millions of hryvnias.

'These are huge losses, so it is too early to talk about plans for the future,' the company added.

Grain Exports

Elsewhere, Ukraine's grain exports have totalled 2.98 million metric tonnes so far in the 2023/24 July-June season, according to the latest agriculture ministry data.

Exports have been affected since Russia quit a United Nations-backed grain deal in July, but the ministry's data did not give a breakdown on exports since the deal collapsed.

Farmers whose work on Ukraine's fertile land has long been vital to its economy fear losing their livelihoods after Russia quit the wartime deal, allowing the safe Black Sea export of grain.

