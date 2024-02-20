Carrefour Sees Sales Up In France Across All Channels

Carrefour has reported a 1.0% increase in like-for-like sales in its home market of France in the fourth quarter of its financial year, with sales increasing across all channels – even hypermarkets.

In a fourth quarter that was marked by a slowdown in food inflation and volumes that 'remained under pressure', food sales in France were up 1.9%, while non-food sales fell by 5.8% and e-commerce sales rose 16%.

In France, the group's convenience/other formats channel performed strongest, with a 3.6% increase in like-for-like sales, while supermarket sales rose by 0.6% and hypermarket sales were up 0.3%.

Group sales rose by 10.2% on a like-for-like basis in the fourth quarter, with sales coming in at €25.055 billion for the period, which is an increase of 6.6% at constant exchange rates.

Across Europe

In Europe, like-for-like sales were up 2.4% in the fourth quarter, a slowdown on the growth seen in the previous quarter (+4.1%), which reflected the slowdown in food inflation, the group said.

In Spain, Carrefour saw a 2.2% increase in like-for-like sales, mainly driven by a 4.3% rise in food sales, while non-food sales dropped by 4.0%. In Italy, meanwhile Carrefour reported growth of 0.9% despite a market slowdown.

In Belgium, Carrefour saw a 6.5% increase in like-for-like sales, reflecting rising volumes, while in Romania, like-for-like sales rose 4.7% despite high comparatives and a marked slowdown in inflation.

In Poland, Carrefour experienced a 3.8% decrease in like-for-like sales, similar to the previous quarter, amid ongoing challenges influenced by the war in Ukraine. In 'other European countries', sales were up 2.4%.

Elsewhere, in Latin America, the group reported like-for-like sales growth of 30.2%, with Brazil down 2.2% and Argentina up 193%, the latter impacted by 'very high' inflation and temporary product shortages.

Full-Year Performance

For full-year 2023, sales at Carrefour rose 10.4% on a like-for-like basis, to €94.13 billion, while recurring operating income stood at €2.26 billion. France saw a like-for-like increase of 4.7%, with Europe up 5.5% and Latin America rising 23.5%.

"In 2023, Carrefour confirmed the strength of its model, in an environment marked by high inflation in Europe, and continued to improve its economic performance," commented Alexandre Bompard, Carrefour chairman and chief executive. "These results stem from the hard work and exceptional everyday commitment of Carrefour teams and franchised partners. They confirm the relevance of the Carrefour 2026 plan, whose effects are already noticeable, with strong momentum in private label sales and e-commerce and strong cost discipline.

"Carrefour enters this new year with confidence and continues its trajectory towards the objectives set for 2026."

Bompard also paid tribute to longstanding Carrefour shareholder Abilio Diniz, who died last week, saying, "his personal history will forever be associated with that of our group".