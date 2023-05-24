Nina Mishchenko examines five key challenges faced by Ukrainian retailers in their supply chains during the ongoing war. This article first appeared in ESM's May/June 2023 edition.

The morning of 24 February 2022 saw the cognitive director of Fozzy Group, Dmytro Tsygankov, at his home in Irpin – 25 kilometres from Kyiv – as Russian troops were advancing towards the capital, making it dangerous to travel to the office.

Instead, Dmytro and his wife decided to go to the nearest Silpo supermarket, operated by Fozzy Group, to support their colleagues. This supermarket was designed in 2020 and features a board game theme.