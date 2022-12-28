France’s E.Leclerc And Cora To Cease Use Of Paper Leaflets

French retailers E.Leclerc and Cora have announced they plan to stop printing paper leaflets, citing environmental reasons.

The news was announced by E.Leclerc CEO Michel-Edouard Leclerc in a tweet and in an interview with French daily Le Parisien, who noted that the decision is "good for the planet", while adding that promotions will still continue.

By September 2023, the group's 734 stores will no longer distribute paper leaflets to customers, saving 50,000 tonnes of paper.

The measure has already been adopted by about a hundred stores, which is set to increase to 250 in March 2023.

A limited number of copies will remain available inside stores, while online promotions and offers will be enhanced, and communicated to consumers through apps, the banner's website, newsletters, via text or e-mail.

Cora Stops Printing

Elsewhere, Cora, with 61 hypermarkets in France, will put an end to the distribution of its leaflets from 10 January 2023, which will represent a saving of 15,500 tonnes of paper per year.

The cost of paper is another major factor in the decision of the two hypermarket operators, since it has jumped by 40% in two years.

Next In Line

In addition to Cora and E. Leclerc, Carrefour and Auchan, which have already drastically reduced the distribution of paper flyers, are anticipated to join this movement in the months and years to come.

In particular, Carrefour has set itself the goal of reducing the distribution of physical catalogues by 80% by the end of 2024.

The end of paper leaflets goes hand in hand with the 'Oui Pub' scheme, which is in the test phase in 15 municipalities since September.

The aim of the initiative is to prohibit the distribution of advertising to individuals, unless the person expressly requests it by placing a dedicated sticker on their letterbox.

