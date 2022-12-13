E.Leclerc To Cease Leaflet Distribution By September 2023

French retailer E.Leclerc has announced that it will stop distributing leaflets in mailboxes by September 2023 as it seeks to reduce paper consumption.

The initiative will help the retailer cut paper use by more than 50,000 tonnes and aligns with the retailer's goal to limit its climate impact.

Michel-Edouard Leclerc, chairman of E.Leclerc Centers Strategic Committee, said, "I am proud that the 600 E.Leclerc members have decided to tackle a taboo: the stuffing of leaflets in mailboxes. Of course, there is a business risk. But finally, 50,000 tonnes of paper saved per year can only be beneficial in terms of CO2 and carbon emissions.

"And our customers know that they can count on E.Leclerc, for purchasing power as well as for the climate. Our relationship of trust allows us to make these types of founding and exemplary decisions."

Paper Leaflets

The use of paper leaflets has declined since the pandemic and according to data from 'Stop Pub' device, 44% of people throw away their leaflets at least once a week without paying attention to them, the retailer noted.

As a result, E.Leclerc Centers has decided to stop the distribution of these leaflets to avoid the wastage of paper.

Nearly one hundred E.Leclerc stores in France have already stopped distributing leaflets and this number is set to reach 250 by end of March 2023.

By September 2023, all 734 stores will have stopped distributing leaflets, the company noted.

Alternative Arrangements

Shoppers will have access to deals and promotions via the Internet on the My E.Leclerc app, the company's websites and newsletters.

The company has deployed teams at the store reception desk to help customers who are not familiar with digital options.

They will show them how to download and use the application, scan the QR code in the catalogue, and subscribe to the newsletter, among others.

The retailer will offer a few copies of paper flyers in stores.

