Francesco Pugliese Stepping Down As Conad CEO

Francesco Pugliese is stepping down from the role of CEO of Italian retailer Conad after 12 years in the post, having been with the business since the early 2000s.

In a short statement, the cooperative said that Pugliese ‘has been among the architects, during his long tenure, of a path of growth and development' at the retailer.

It added that ‘his passion, foresight and expertise helped bring Conad to the top of the large-scale retail sector in Italy.’

Conad’s acquisition of Auchan's Italian operations in 2019, consisting of 1,600 stores (hypermarkets, supermarkets and proximity stores), and 20,000 employees, helped consolidate the group's position as market leader.

Conad closed 2022 with revenues of €18.5 billion.

The new management of Conad now consists of chairman Mauro Lusetti, who returns after serving as the chairman of Coop, joined by COO Francesco Avanzini.

New President At Coop Italia

Meanwhile, at the Coop Italia Assembly held in Bologna, it was announced that Marco Pedroni is leaving as president after a decade at the helm.

Maura Latini is to take over the top post vacated by Pedroni, flanked by Maurizio Prandi, general manager of Coop Reno, as vice-president, while Domenico Brisigotti has been appointed general manager.

The new appointments will be ratified at the subsequent Assembly of ANCC-Coop, which will take place in Rome on 13 and 14 July.

Coop's retail sales in 2022 amounted to over €14 billion (+6.4% year-on-year), while total volumes (including other activities) reached €16.1 billion (+12.4%).

