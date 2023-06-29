52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Francesco Pugliese Stepping Down As Conad CEO

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

Francesco Pugliese is stepping down from the role of CEO of Italian retailer Conad after 12 years in the post, having been with the business since the early 2000s.

In a short statement, the cooperative said that Pugliese ‘has been among the architects, during his long tenure, of a path of growth and development' at the retailer.

It added that ‘his passion, foresight and expertise helped bring Conad to the top of the large-scale retail sector in Italy.’

Conad’s acquisition of Auchan's Italian operations in 2019, consisting of 1,600 stores (hypermarkets, supermarkets and proximity stores), and 20,000 employees, helped consolidate the group's position as market leader.

Conad closed 2022 with revenues of €18.5 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new management of Conad now consists of chairman Mauro Lusetti, who returns after serving as the chairman of Coop, joined by COO Francesco Avanzini.

New President At Coop Italia

Meanwhile, at the Coop Italia Assembly held in Bologna, it was announced that Marco Pedroni is leaving as president after a decade at the helm.

Maura Latini is to take over the top post vacated by Pedroni, flanked by Maurizio Prandi, general manager of Coop Reno, as vice-president, while Domenico Brisigotti has been appointed general manager.

The new appointments will be ratified at the subsequent Assembly of ANCC-Coop, which will take place in Rome on 13 and 14 July.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coop's retail sales in 2022 amounted to over €14 billion (+6.4% year-on-year), while total volumes (including other activities) reached €16.1 billion (+12.4%).

Read More: Italian Large-Scale Retail Sector Sees Sales Up, Margins Decline In 2022

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Total UK Food And Drink Market To Grow By 19% Over Next Five Years: IGD
2
Retail

Carrefour Brasil Bets On Know-How To Expand Small Stores Operation
3
Retail

Swedish Retailers Slightly Optimistic About The Future: Svensk Handel
4
Retail

Are Aldi Nord and Aldi Süd Set To Merge? Analysis
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com