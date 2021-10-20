French Grocery Spend Down In September, E.Leclerc Sees Biggest Gains

Published on Oct 20 2021 8:19 AM in Retail tagged: Featured Post / France / E.Leclerc / Kantar

French consumers reduced their spend in the grocery channel by 0.6% in September, new data from Kantar has shown, however they are spending more per trip – an additional €6.70 compared to the same period last year.

Traffic to stores in the so-called P10 period (running from 6 September to 3 October) was down 3.1%, while online sales grew by 0.6 percentage points to hold 9.3% of the market.

Market Leader Makes Gains

In terms of the best-performing grocers in the period, market leader E.Leclerc continues to 'make clear progress', Kantar said, with a 0.6 percentage point increase in market share, both through its stores (18.1% market share) and online (4.2% market share).

Groupement U reported a 0.4 percentage point increase, to 11.6%, with the retailer gaining more customer loyalty through an increased level of purchase frequency, Kantar said.

After a strong August, Le Groupement Les Mousquetaires saw its market share rise by 0.3 percentage points during the P10 period, to reach 16.1% market share. Carrefour saw its market share increase by 0.2 percentage points, to 20.1%.

Dynamic Discounters

Elsewhere, both Aldi and Lidl had a good month – Aldi recruited an additional 714,000 customers in September, which, backed with a rapidly growing store base, saw the discounter gain 0.2 percentage points to hold 2.6% market share.

Building on a solid performance during the summer, Lidl also gained 0.2 percentage points to hold 6.6% share, with the recruitment of an additional 333,000 customers during the period.

The data for the French grocery market is taken from a sample of 20,000 Worldpanel panellist households.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.