FrieslandCampina Announces Cooperative Board, Supervisory Board Appointments

FrieslandCampina has announced that Trienke Elshof-Witteveen has been appointed as a member of its cooperative board, effective 12 December 2023.

The Dutch cooperative said Elshof-Witteveen will replace Hans Stöcker in the role, whose final term ends at the end of this year.

In addition, Elze Jellema has been reappointed to the cooperative board as per the same date, the group said.

Supervisory Board

Elsewhere, the dairy firm also announced that Petri Hofsté has been appointed as an external member of its supervisory board.

Hofsté succeeds Angelien Kemna, as a member and chair of the audit and risk committee, effective 12 December 2023.

In addition, Sandra Berendsen and Elze Jellema have been appointed for a third and a second term respectively as members of the supervisory board, effective as per that date.

Simplification

During a members' council meeting, FrieslandCampina also announced an intended future 'simplification' of the company’s top management structure that will be characterised by fewer layers.

The cooperative board will consist of eight members, while the supervisory board will consist of four cooperative board members, one cooperative member who is not a board member and four external supervisors.

Roel van Neerbos

Finally, Roel van Neerbos is to step down as a member of FrieslandCampina’s executive board and as president of the business group Food & Beverage with effect from 1 November 2023, the group said.

As well as leading the Food & Beverage business, van Neerbos also holds supervisory roles at various FrieslandCampina operating companies, namely Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Philippines, and Vietnam.

