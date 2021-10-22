ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Gerd Chrzanowski To Take Over As Head Of Schwarz Group

Published on Oct 22 2021 11:29 AM in Retail tagged: Lidl / Germany / Management / Kaufland / Schwarz Group / World News / Gerd Chrzanowski

Gerd Chrzanowski To Take Over As Head Of Schwarz Group

Dieter Schwarz will hand over his position as general partner of Lidl parent Schwarz Group to Gerd Chrzanowski on 1 December 2021. 

The former deputy general partner and CEO of Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG will takes office as planned after completing his induction, the company said.

Gerd Chrzanowski will hand over the chairmanship of Lidl to his successor, Kenneth McGrathon 1 December 2021. 

McGrath, an international retail expert and manager with many years of experience, has been intensively prepared for his future tasks by Gerd Chrzanowski in recent weeks.

With the recent appointment of additional leaders, the Schwarz Group has aligned its management team for the future. 

In addition to Kenneth McGrath, the team includes Carsten Theurer for Schwarz Dienstleistung; Frank Schumann for Kaufland; Thomas Kyriakis for PreZero; Jörg Aldenkott for Schwarz Produktion; Christian Müller for Schwarz IT; and Rolf Schumann for Schwarz Digital.

A Seasoned Professional

Gerd Chrzanowski is a seasoned professional and has been a part of the Schwarz Group for more than 20 years in various leadership positions. 

Advertisement

After joining the company in November 2000, Chrzanowski held several sales roles and played a key role in building the organisational area at Lidl Germany, where he served as the board member for Central Services from 2008.

From June 2016 to March 2019, he served as the chairman of the executive board of Schwarz Zentrale Dienste KG. 

In March 2019, he assumed the position of the chairman of the board of SB Dienstleistung KG and deputy general partner, shouldering the responsibility for procurement, administration, recyclables management, IT, mobility and digitalisation.

He was inducted as successor to the general partner in March 2020. Since September 2020, Gerd Chrzanowski has led Lidl – the largest retail division of the Schwarz Group – as its chief executive.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Lidl Italia Sets New Climate Protection Targets

Lidl Italia Sets New Climate Protection Targets
Konzum Still Leads in Croatia, But Lidl, Kaufland Gain Ground

Konzum Still Leads in Croatia, But Lidl, Kaufland Gain Ground
Discounter Lidl To Open First Stores In Latvia This Week

Discounter Lidl To Open First Stores In Latvia This Week
Lidl To Invest €1.5 Billion In Spain Over the Next Four Years

Lidl To Invest €1.5 Billion In Spain Over the Next Four Years
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Coop Switzerland To Raise Minimum Wages In 2022 Fri, 22 Oct 2021

Coop Switzerland To Raise Minimum Wages In 2022
UK Retail Sales Decline Despite Panic Buying Of Fuel Fri, 22 Oct 2021

UK Retail Sales Decline Despite Panic Buying Of Fuel
Sainsbury's Concludes Talks On Selling Banking Operation Fri, 22 Oct 2021

Sainsbury's Concludes Talks On Selling Banking Operation
Italy Delays New Sugar And Plastic Taxes Until 2023 Fri, 22 Oct 2021

Italy Delays New Sugar And Plastic Taxes Until 2023
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN