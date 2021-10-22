Gerd Chrzanowski To Take Over As Head Of Schwarz Group

Published on Oct 22 2021 11:29 AM in Retail tagged: Lidl / Germany / Management / Kaufland / Schwarz Group / World News / Gerd Chrzanowski

Dieter Schwarz will hand over his position as general partner of Lidl parent Schwarz Group to Gerd Chrzanowski on 1 December 2021.

The former deputy general partner and CEO of Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG will takes office as planned after completing his induction, the company said.

Gerd Chrzanowski will hand over the chairmanship of Lidl to his successor, Kenneth McGrath, on 1 December 2021.

McGrath, an international retail expert and manager with many years of experience, has been intensively prepared for his future tasks by Gerd Chrzanowski in recent weeks.

With the recent appointment of additional leaders, the Schwarz Group has aligned its management team for the future.

In addition to Kenneth McGrath, the team includes Carsten Theurer for Schwarz Dienstleistung; Frank Schumann for Kaufland; Thomas Kyriakis for PreZero; Jörg Aldenkott for Schwarz Produktion; Christian Müller for Schwarz IT; and Rolf Schumann for Schwarz Digital.

A Seasoned Professional

Gerd Chrzanowski is a seasoned professional and has been a part of the Schwarz Group for more than 20 years in various leadership positions.

After joining the company in November 2000, Chrzanowski held several sales roles and played a key role in building the organisational area at Lidl Germany, where he served as the board member for Central Services from 2008.

From June 2016 to March 2019, he served as the chairman of the executive board of Schwarz Zentrale Dienste KG.

In March 2019, he assumed the position of the chairman of the board of SB Dienstleistung KG and deputy general partner, shouldering the responsibility for procurement, administration, recyclables management, IT, mobility and digitalisation.

He was inducted as successor to the general partner in March 2020. Since September 2020, Gerd Chrzanowski has led Lidl – the largest retail division of the Schwarz Group – as its chief executive.