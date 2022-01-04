Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

German Retail Sales Outlook Clouded Despite Surprise Rise In November

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

German retail sales rose unexpectedly in November, data showed on Tuesday, lifting them to a record annual high despite renewed COVID-19 restrictions which held back a consumer-led recovery in Europe's largest economy.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales were up 0.6% on the month in real terms. That beat a Reuters forecast of a fall of 0.5%.

For 2021, retail sales rose 0.9% in real terms and 3.1% in nominal terms, reaching record highs despite curbs on non-essential visits to the shops.

"Due to renewed coronavirus restrictions, the situation will remain tense for the time being," said Alexander Krueger, an analyst with Hauck Aufhaeuser Lampe private bank.

Supply Shortages

With industry still struggling amid supply shortages in microchips and other components, it would be hard for manufacturing to fill the overall output gap created by weaker consumption, he added.

The GfK market research institute said last month that consumer morale would deteriorate further as the pandemic and rise of the Omicron variant push the economy to the brink of recession.

The Ifo institute expects the German economy to shrink by 0.5% on the quarter in the final three months of 2021 and stagnate in the first three months of 2022. This would bring Germany close to a technical recession, defined as two consecutive quarters of contraction.

High Infection Rates

High infection rates during the fourth coronavirus wave in Germany, triggered by the Delta variant, had already resulted in restrictions for retailers and service providers in December.

Germany banned unvaccinated people from entering non-essential establishments. The so-called 2G rule, which allows access only for vaccinated or recovered people, has hit the Christmas business.

The rapid spread of the Omicron variant is now clouding the outlook for retailers at the start of 2022 as well.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and state premiers are expected to discuss further measures and restrictions at a pandemic emergency meeting on Friday.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Lidl Switzerland Introduces Nutri-Score For Private-Label Products
2
Supply Chain

Tesco To Add Fully Electric HGVs To Its Fleet
3
Technology

Jumbo Supermarkten Announces Strategic Partnership With Gorillas
4
Retail

Too Good To Go Launches New Campaign For Potatoes
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com