Germany's Penny Commits To Regional Fruit And Vegetables

German discount retailer Penny has announced it is creating its own overarching regional brand, 'Marktliebe Regional', to underpin its commitment to locally-sourced fruit and vegetables.

The REWE Group-owned banner currently offers up to 200 types of fruit and vegetables in its range, around half of which is sourced from conventional and organic production in Germany.

The retailer now plans to further expand the proportion of regional products it sources across a variety of product areas, it said in a statement.

Tasting Events

Customers can identify regional items, including branded items, by the corresponding price tag, which features the Marktliebe Regional branding, the retailer said.

The new brand was launched on 30 May, with the retailer hosting a series of tasting events at selected locations around Germany including Traunreut, Stade, Wittenburg and Pulheim.

Supporting Local Production

"We already get close to half of our fruit and vegetable range from Germany. We will continue to increase this proportion – also for other product groups," commented said Philipp Stiehler, managing director of REWE Group Buying/Ware Discount.

"Regional products have short transport routes, are good for the climate and support local production, which makes us a little more independent of long supply chains."

German Market

In 2022, Penny achieved sales of around €9 billion in Germany alone.

The discount retailer operates close to 2,150 branches, boasting some 30,000 employees.

