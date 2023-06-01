52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Germany's Penny Commits To Regional Fruit And Vegetables

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

German discount retailer Penny has announced it is creating its own overarching regional brand, 'Marktliebe Regional', to underpin its commitment to locally-sourced fruit and vegetables.

The REWE Group-owned banner currently offers up to 200 types of fruit and vegetables in its range, around half of which is sourced from conventional and organic production in Germany.

The retailer now plans to further expand the proportion of regional products it sources across a variety of product areas, it said in a statement.

Tasting Events

Customers can identify regional items, including branded items, by the corresponding price tag, which features the Marktliebe Regional branding, the retailer said.

The new brand was launched on 30 May, with the retailer hosting a series of tasting events at selected locations around Germany including Traunreut, Stade, Wittenburg and Pulheim.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporting Local Production

"We already get close to half of our fruit and vegetable range from Germany. We will continue to increase this proportion – also for other product groups," commented said Philipp Stiehler, managing director of REWE Group Buying/Ware Discount.

"Regional products have short transport routes, are good for the climate and support local production, which makes us a little more independent of long supply chains."

German Market

In 2022, Penny achieved sales of around €9 billion in Germany alone.

The discount retailer operates close to 2,150 branches, boasting some 30,000 employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: REWE Group Sees Sales Growth Of 10.4% In FY 2022

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest fresh-produce news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

US Consumer Outlook Dims As Upscale Retailers, Discounters Slash Forecasts
2
Retail

Dollar General Cuts Annual Outlook As Shoppers Curb Spending
3
Retail

Euro Zone Inflation Falls, Fuelling ECB Rates Debate
4
Retail

Salling Group Inaugurates Biodiversity Park At Its Head Office
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com