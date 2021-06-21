ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Globus To Take Over Real Store In Mannheim

Published on Jun 21 2021 1:21 PM in Retail tagged: Germany / Real / Globus

Globus To Take Over Real Store In Mannheim

Globus is set to take over the Real chain store in the Kurpfalz Centre in Mannheim-Vogelstang on 30 May, 2022.

After a short renovation phase, the store will reopen under the German retailer's company name in mid-June 2022.

The group presented its renovation plans to the current Real employees at the location.

Globus Mannheim

After the takeover by Globus on 30 May next year, the store will close for a short two-week renovation phase. The corporate design, range, counters and shelving as well as the technology of the store will be adapted to fit the chain's concept.

The fresh food area, in particular the fruit and vegetable department, is also being expanded significantly.

All 121 Real employees will be absorbed by Globus and will receive extensive training during the closing time to give them the best possible start with their new employer.

The retailer hopes the renovation will result in a spacious and modern grocery store with the group's typical focus on freshness and in-house production.

The retailer produces fresh food at its outlets, such as baked goods and confectionery, meals in the restaurant, and take away options.

Regional and local producers, suppliers, and service providers will also play an important role in the store.

The food range will be supplemented by a large selection of household non-food products.

Future-Oriented Store

"With Real in the Kurpfalz Centre, we can integrate another future-oriented store into the Globus family," says Jochen Baab, spokesman for the Globus SB-Warenhaus management.

Baab added the group is "particularly pleased that we can count on employees who are already doing great things on site and who we would like to welcome you to our working group. "

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Edeka Nord Sees Solid Sales Growth In FY2020

Edeka Nord Sees Solid Sales Growth In FY2020
Amazon Increases Minimum Pay In Germany

Amazon Increases Minimum Pay In Germany
Germany Passes Supply Chain Act For Stricter Regulation

Germany Passes Supply Chain Act For Stricter Regulation
Majority Of Shoppers Believe Supermarkets Can 'Help Them Make Sustainable Choices'

Majority Of Shoppers Believe Supermarkets Can 'Help Them Make Sustainable Choices'
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

US Retailers Line Up Deals To Take On Amazon Prime Day Frenzy Mon, 21 Jun 2021

US Retailers Line Up Deals To Take On Amazon Prime Day Frenzy
Aldi Denmark To Open Its 'Largest' Outlet Mon, 21 Jun 2021

Aldi Denmark To Open Its 'Largest' Outlet
Norway's Competition Authority Closes Purchase Prices Investigation Mon, 21 Jun 2021

Norway's Competition Authority Closes Purchase Prices Investigation
Tesco's First-Quarter Results – What The Analysts Said Mon, 21 Jun 2021

Tesco's First-Quarter Results – What The Analysts Said
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN