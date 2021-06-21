Globus To Take Over Real Store In Mannheim

Published on Jun 21 2021 1:21 PM in Retail tagged: Germany / Real / Globus

Globus is set to take over the Real chain store in the Kurpfalz Centre in Mannheim-Vogelstang on 30 May, 2022.

After a short renovation phase, the store will reopen under the German retailer's company name in mid-June 2022.

The group presented its renovation plans to the current Real employees at the location.

Globus Mannheim

After the takeover by Globus on 30 May next year, the store will close for a short two-week renovation phase. The corporate design, range, counters and shelving as well as the technology of the store will be adapted to fit the chain's concept.

The fresh food area, in particular the fruit and vegetable department, is also being expanded significantly.

All 121 Real employees will be absorbed by Globus and will receive extensive training during the closing time to give them the best possible start with their new employer.

The retailer hopes the renovation will result in a spacious and modern grocery store with the group's typical focus on freshness and in-house production.

The retailer produces fresh food at its outlets, such as baked goods and confectionery, meals in the restaurant, and take away options.

Regional and local producers, suppliers, and service providers will also play an important role in the store.

The food range will be supplemented by a large selection of household non-food products.

Future-Oriented Store

"With Real in the Kurpfalz Centre, we can integrate another future-oriented store into the Globus family," says Jochen Baab, spokesman for the Globus SB-Warenhaus management.

Baab added the group is "particularly pleased that we can count on employees who are already doing great things on site and who we would like to welcome you to our working group. "

