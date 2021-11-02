Too Good To Go Saves 10 Million Meals In Germany
Published on Nov 2 2021 11:55 AM in Retail tagged: Germany / Edeka / food waste / Too Good To Go
Food waste prevention app Too Good To Go has reached the milestone of saving ten million, with Edeka Treugut on Heidelberger Strasse in Berlin the site for the landmark meal, according to a report in Rundschau.de.
Its range of partners is growing continuously, from corner shops to Edeka, or Dean & David branches to star restaurants.
Too Good To Go
Too Good To Go, based in Berlin, has already expanded into different countries, such as Denmark, France, Norway, Great Britain, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Austria, Ireland, the USA, and Canada.
In Germany, the app currently has more than 9,500 partner shops in over 900 cities and a community of more than 6 million people.
To date, more than 298.5 million meals have been saved internationally and more than 246,250 tonnes of CO2 equivalent have been saved in the process.
The report quoted Torsten Bertram, store manager at Edeka Treugut, saying, "We are very pleased that the 10 millionth meal at Edeka Treugut was saved. We have now been working on the app for more than a year and a half and we are still enthusiastic."
"Saving food with Too Good To Go is totally uncomplicated and the response from customers has been great. Above all, you go home in the evening with a clear conscience because no valuable food has been wasted," he added.