ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Too Good To Go Saves 10 Million Meals In Germany

Published on Nov 2 2021 11:55 AM in Retail tagged: Germany / Edeka / food waste / Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go Saves 10 Million Meals In Germany

Food waste prevention app Too Good To Go has reached the milestone of saving ten million, with Edeka Treugut on Heidelberger Strasse in Berlin the site for the landmark meal, according to a report in Rundschau.de.

Its range of partners is growing continuously, from corner shops to Edeka, or Dean & David branches to star restaurants.

Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go, based in Berlin, has already expanded into different countries, such as Denmark, France, Norway, Great Britain, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Poland, Portugal, Austria, Ireland, the USA, and Canada.

In Germany, the app currently has more than 9,500 partner shops in over 900 cities and a community of more than 6 million people.

To date, more than 298.5 million meals have been saved internationally and more than 246,250 tonnes of CO2 equivalent have been saved in the process.

Advertisement

The report quoted Torsten Bertram, store manager at Edeka Treugut, saying, "We are very pleased that the 10 millionth meal at Edeka Treugut was saved. We have now been working on the app for more than a year and a half and we are still enthusiastic."

"Saving food with Too Good To Go is totally uncomplicated and the response from customers has been great. Above all, you go home in the evening with a clear conscience because no valuable food has been wasted," he added.

According to Laure Berment, county manager at Too Good To Go Germany, the company is very proud of this milestone. She highlighted that 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions are due to food waste and food savers make an important contribution to climate protection.
Recently, SPAR Austria extended its partnership with food waste prevention app Too Good To Go to include all 700 SPAR and EUROSPAR stores in the country and seven INTERSPAR Hypermarkets in Vienna and surrounding areas.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Amazon Workers In Germany To Strike For Better Pay

Amazon Workers In Germany To Strike For Better Pay
German Consumers Face Price Rise For Goods Across The Board

German Consumers Face Price Rise For Goods Across The Board
REWE Launches Hybrid Supermarket In Cologne

REWE Launches Hybrid Supermarket In Cologne
Gerd Chrzanowski To Take Over As Head Of Schwarz Group

Gerd Chrzanowski To Take Over As Head Of Schwarz Group
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Swiss Retailer Migros Announces Wage Hike Tue, 2 Nov 2021

Swiss Retailer Migros Announces Wage Hike
Costco And J&J Settle Lawsuits Over Recalled Sunscreen Tue, 2 Nov 2021

Costco And J&J Settle Lawsuits Over Recalled Sunscreen
Auchan Supports Planet-Score Environmental Labeling System Tue, 2 Nov 2021

Auchan Supports Planet-Score Environmental Labeling System
Finland's Kesko Reports 'All-Time Record' Performance In Q3 Mon, 1 Nov 2021

Finland's Kesko Reports 'All-Time Record' Performance In Q3
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN