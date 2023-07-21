52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

GPA Again Rejects Jaime Gilinski's Bid To Buy 51% Of Éxito

By Reuters
Share this article

Brazilian retailer GPA said that its its board has rejected a second offer from Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski to acquire a 51% stake in its subsidiary Almacenes Éxito.

In a securities filing, GPA said the offer does not serve the best interests of the firm and its shareholders, as the price offered falls short of "financial reasonableness for a transaction aiming at a controlling interest."

The Brazilian retailer also said that the proposal presented by Gilinski does not provide sufficient elements to assure the board of its binding nature or a "reasonable expectation of concluding a transaction."

Last month, GPA declined Gilinski's offer to pay $836 million (€750.5 million) for nearly 97% of Éxito.

Éxito, which operates South American supermarkets and shopping malls, has a market value of some $1.3 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Understanding Data Key To Exploiting Retail Media Opportunities: Analysis
2
Retail

Marks & Spencer Launches Braille Gift Cards
3
Retail

Edeka Reduces Prices Of 1,300 Products This Year
4
Retail

Brussels Supermarkets Required To Donate Unsold Food
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com