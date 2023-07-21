GPA Again Rejects Jaime Gilinski's Bid To Buy 51% Of Éxito

Brazilian retailer GPA said that its its board has rejected a second offer from Colombian billionaire Jaime Gilinski to acquire a 51% stake in its subsidiary Almacenes Éxito.

In a securities filing, GPA said the offer does not serve the best interests of the firm and its shareholders, as the price offered falls short of "financial reasonableness for a transaction aiming at a controlling interest."

The Brazilian retailer also said that the proposal presented by Gilinski does not provide sufficient elements to assure the board of its binding nature or a "reasonable expectation of concluding a transaction."

Last month, GPA declined Gilinski's offer to pay $836 million (€750.5 million) for nearly 97% of Éxito.

Éxito, which operates South American supermarkets and shopping malls, has a market value of some $1.3 billion, according to Refinitiv data.