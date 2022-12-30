Greece’s Veropoulos Invests €15m In Serbian Hypermarket

Greek retail group Veropoulos has invested €15 million in its largest outlet in the Balkans, located in northern Serbian city of Novi Sad.

With a sales area of 10,000 square metres, the centre consists of a Super Vero hypermarket and a Jumbo toy and homewares store boasting more than 20,000 SKUs.

Product Range

The Super Vero assortment consists of over 17,000 food and non-food SKUs, including around 600 Greek products, fruits and vegetables, dairy products, olives, olive oil, confectionery, teas, natural cosmetics and Monoxilitis products from Mount Athos.

The offer also includes over 300 authentic Serbian SKUs from small agricultural farms, marketed under the ‘Riznica ukusa iz Srbije’ (Treasures of Taste from Serbia) brand.

In addition to Greek and local products, Super Vero also sells exclusive products that cannot be found in other supermarkets and hypermarkets, such as Tyrrels Chips from the UK and fresh pastries from France.

Within the store there is also a fish market where fresh fish and seafood will be on offer every day.

Elsewhere, the Super Vero bakery prepares bread and pastries using old methods under the slogan ‘baking like it used to be.’

The hypermarket also features a bistro, café and a restaurant.

Serbia Pressence

The Super Vero hypermarket in Novi Sad is the company’s seventh outlet in Serbia, but its first in Novi Sad as the other six are all located in Belgrade.

Veropoulos operates 23 stores (including Vero and Super Vero hypermarkets and Jumbo stores) in Serbia and North Macedonia.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.