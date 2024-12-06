52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Gruppo Selex Sees 4% Revenue Growth In 2024

By Branislav Pekic
Italy’s Gruppo Selex achieved a turnover of €21.1 billion in 2024, marking a 4.5% increase over 2023. This year, the group also celebrated its 60th anniversary.

The retail group captured a 15.4% market share in this period, according to data from Nielsen.

The company plans to invest €490 million to open 67 new stores and renovate 109 existing ones, as its seeks to offer a more innovative and engaging shopping experience through advanced digital technologies, automation, and media-focused retail innovations.

Annual Highlights

Key 2024 achievements include a 6% rise in private-label brand turnover, driven by the successful launch of two new product lines.

These include high-protein sports nutrition brand Più Pro and a restyled vegan/vegetarian product range, Vegetale 100%.

Maniele Tasca, general manager of Gruppo Selex, commented, “In 2024, we have entered a more stable market phase, where growth is closely linked to investments and innovation. For this reason, an investment plan has been confirmed by the member companies.

“This plan will focus on modernising the network and developing innovative tools and services to enhance the customer purchasing experience and generate new opportunities for collaboration with our partners.”

Gruppo Selex

Comprising 18 independent companies, Gruppo Selex operates a network of over 3,294 stores across Italy under various national brands (Famila, A&O, C+C, Animali che Passione) and regional brands.

Its online presence, CosìComodo, offers click-and-collect, drive-through and home delivery services, currently featuring ten of Selex’s brands.

Selex Gruppo Commerciale is part of the ESD Italia purchasing group, which itself is affiliated with leading European purchasing centre EMD.

