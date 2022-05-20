Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

HDE Anticipates Hurdles In 'REPowerEU' Energy Plan

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The German Retail Association (HDE) has anticipated hurdles in the 'REPowerEU' plan published by the European Commission, which aims to promote a common European approach toward an independent and sustainable energy supply.

The association welcomes the goals formulated by the European Commission to reduce dependence on gas and oil imports and to promote renewable energies.

However, from the point of view of the HDE, the planned strategies are not yet fully developed.

Bureaucratic Hurdles

"It is important to set up the European energy supply independently and sustainably for the future," commented Antje Gerstein, HDE managing director for European policy and sustainability.

"In practice, however, this will only succeed if bureaucratic hurdles are also removed."

For example, the HDE found issues in the area of ​​energy efficiency and the planned tightening of energy audits around the expense of the associated reporting obligations.

"For retailers, investments in energy efficiency only work if they pay off for the company. Nipping them in the bud with bureaucratic requirements undermines the goal," added Gerstein.

Read More: Retail, Wholesale Sectors Have A Role To Play In REPowerEU Strategy: EuroCommerce

Simplifying Solar

According to the HDE, the removal of bureaucratic hurdles is also necessary with a view to the solar strategy.

An obligation to install solar power systems on the roofs of trading companies should not be mandatory – rather, it is about setting the right incentives for investments, it says.

"The introduction of a general obligation means that investments must also be made in locations that are completely unsuitable for solar energy. That cannot and should not be the goal," Gerstein added.

The HDE suggested that the European Commission could simplify business models for the use of solar power and remove bureaucratic hurdles by adapting the legal framework for state aid as a first step.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Delikatesy Centrum Opens Store Under New 'ReFresh' Format
2
Retail

Lidl, Kaufland Owner Increases Sales To €133.6bn In 2021
3
Retail

The Private-Label Issue – Conad
4
Retail

E.Leclerc Study Highlights Impact Of Rising Food Costs In France
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com