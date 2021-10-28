ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

ICA Reports 2.2% Increase In Consolidated Net Sales In Third Quarter

Published on Oct 28 2021 9:28 AM in Retail tagged: Sweden / ICA / Rimi Baltic / Apotek Hjärtat / ICA Bank

ICA Reports 2.2% Increase In Consolidated Net Sales In Third Quarter

Sweden's ICA has reported a 2.2% increase in consolidated net sales in the third quarter of its financial year, to SEK 32.1 billion (€3.22 billion), with the group seeing an increase in operating profit and margin during the period.

Operating profit increased to SEK 1.82 billion (up from SEK 1.7 billion for the same period last year).

In its core market of Sweden, ICA said that it reported a stable margin and achieved a higher market share, with CEO Per Strömberg adding that the market is showing signs of beginning to stabilise.

'Strong' Third Quarter

“The third quarter was strong, with earnings improvements in all of the group's operations except for ICA Sweden, which had a stable quarter with an unchanged margin at the same time that the comparison figures were challenging," he said.

"With subsiding pandemic effects, we can ascertain that the market in Sweden is on its way to normalising, with – among other things – a continued higher share of sales online than before the pandemic.”

Its Apotek Hjärtat saw 'continued earnings improvement', the group added, as well as achieving a higher market share.

ICA's Rimi Baltic operation achieved a higher market share as well as 'stable, higher earnings', while its ICA Bank arm benefited from the acquisition of the Forex business, and stronger earnings in ICA Insurance.

Focus On Sustainability

Advertisement

Strömberg added that the group has stepped up its sustainability efforts, ahead of the COP26 Summit, which starts in November.

“As a result of ICA's initiative to support and develop sustainable, Swedish-made, plant-based foods (ICA Växa), in September the first products were launched under the new 'ICA Swedish plant-based' concept," he said. "We are also happy to note that the UN will be presenting an award to ICA Gruppen for our Beyond Climate Neutrality climate ambition."

This award will be presented at COP26.

ICA reported marginal sales growth across its operations in August and September.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Coca-Cola Trials Refillable Beverage Solutions In Sweden

Coca-Cola Trials Refillable Beverage Solutions In Sweden
Axfood Reports ‘Good Profitability’ In Third Quarter

Axfood Reports ‘Good Profitability’ In Third Quarter
Absolut Vodka Unveils First Major Bottle Design Refresh Since 1979

Absolut Vodka Unveils First Major Bottle Design Refresh Since 1979
Sweden’s ICA Sees LFL Sales Up 0.6% In September

Sweden’s ICA Sees LFL Sales Up 0.6% In September
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Tesco Teams Up With Gorillas To Offer 10-Minute Deliveries Thu, 28 Oct 2021

Tesco Teams Up With Gorillas To Offer 10-Minute Deliveries
UK's Co-op 'Rebrands' Stores For COP26 Thu, 28 Oct 2021

UK's Co-op 'Rebrands' Stores For COP26
Jerónimo Martins Sees 48% Profit Growth In Nine Months Thu, 28 Oct 2021

Jerónimo Martins Sees 48% Profit Growth In Nine Months
Magnit Boosted By Dixy Acquisition, Sees Revenue Up 27.7% In Q3 Thu, 28 Oct 2021

Magnit Boosted By Dixy Acquisition, Sees Revenue Up 27.7% In Q3
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN