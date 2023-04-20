IGD Unveils An Illustrious Line-Up Of Industry Speakers For Insight And Impact 2023

IGD's flagship event – Insight and Impact – scheduled for 26 April in London, will see prominent industry speakers share their knowledge and experiences to provide the tools to better serve the evolving needs of shoppers.

Setting the scene for the day, a lineup of IGD insight experts will take to the stage, including James Walton, chief economist; Laura Jacobson, global insight leader; Dan Gillett, insight manager; and Lucy Whittaker, head of category and customer development solutions.

Joined by P&G’s Ian Morley and Circana’s Steph Cullen, Walton and Gillett's sessions will discuss the challenges of the future, and explore measures that can be implemented to create a more resilient and modern food system that is also better for shoppers.

Gillett will also share insight from IGD's latest trade-up and trade-down research, and examine the tradeoffs shoppers are making as they navigate inflationary pressure.

Bringing the results to life, Whittaker will share an exclusive look at the latest Global Benchmarking Survey by IGD, identifying what 'good' looks like and what businesses need to do today to succeed tomorrow.

In the afternoon, Jacobson will look into the relationship between health and affordability and how shopping behaviour has changed as a result of the cost-of-living crisis.

Finally, the last session of the day will be led by Tesco’s Jason Tarry, sharing his view on how we as an industry can continue to deliver for shoppers in the months and years ahead.

Insight and Impact is about sharing knowledge and insight, benchmarking best practices and networking with peers to keep raising the bar for the grocery and retail industries.

Over 80 retailers and manufacturers have already booked their tickets across c-level, director level, category, commercial, customer insight, marketing, sales and supply chain professionals.

To book tickets and register for the event, visit www.igd.com/events/insight-and-impact.

