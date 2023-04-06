IGD's Insight And Impact Event Gears Up For 2023 Edition

There are only three weeks to go until IGD's flagship event – Insight and Impact – scheduled for 26 April in London, and the event comes at a pivotal time, as disruption continues to ensue, and shopper confidence is still unsteady.

Recent insights from IGD ShopperVista unveiled that shopper confidence was slightly higher in Q1 2023 compared to the same period last year, despite remaining broadly flat. Having remained strong through the pandemic, trust in the industry has since fallen across several metrics.

Shoppers are buying more from discounters, turning to private labels and using the online channel more selectively, and there is general indifference to any factors other than saving money. This is expected to continue until financial pressures ease, IGD noted.

Shining a spotlight on these challenges and exploring the ‘art of the possible’, the event boasts industry-leading insights shared by experts from the likes of Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, Co-op, Samworth Brothers, Asda, and Tesco, with instances of exemplary retail execution and collaboration to get closer to shoppers and become more resilient and more modern for customers.

The day is split into four sessions, in addition to panel discussions, and is followed by a closing session by Jason Tarry, Tesco CEO UK & Ireland and IGD President, who will share his views on how the industry can continue to deliver for shoppers in the months and years ahead.

During the networking breaks, IGD is offering a unique feature – the opportunity to meet and ask questions to IGD analysts, and explore insights and reports and delve into the findings of the IGD Benchmarking Survey.

In addition, attendees can explore how IGD's event partners, Circana, GWI, Premise, Shopmium, Ubamarket, White Label Loyalty and Wincanton, can help their organisations with their products and solutions at their exhibition stands.

Insight and Impact is about sharing knowledge and insight, benchmarking best practices and networking with peers, to ensure IGD keeps raising the bar for the grocery and retail industries.

Over 80 organisations have already booked their tickets, joining fellow retailers and manufacturers across C-level, director level, category, commercial, customer insight, marketing, sales and supply chain professionals.

