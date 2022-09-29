IGD's Insight And Impact Event To Explore Solutions To The Cost-Of-Living Crisis 

A new event by IGD, taking place in London in November, is designed to offer a deeper understanding of the cost-of-living crisis and what it means for businesses.

Insight and Impact 2022, scheduled on 8 November, will see Joanna Allen, CEO of Graze, joining other industry experts to offer tangible actions for unlocking cost savings.

Among those set to appear, Co-op, Nomad Foods, Tesco, Unilever and Zabka will share inspirational case studies and best practice.

Visitors will have access to IGD’s latest economic findings alongside its leading Commercial Insights, enabling them to act now and drive growth in an inflationary market.

The event will also enable participants to network with colleagues from fellow categories, as well as the customer insight, marketing, sales and supply chain segments.

Companies attending IGD's Insight And Impact event include Brita, Company Shop, Galpharm International, Halewood Artisanal Spirits, Kimberly Clark, Moy Park, Noble Foods, Pilgrim’s Pride, SC Johnson Europe and Tilda.

The event will be conducted in four sessions, with the first exploring ways to navigate the challenging external environment to continue to deliver for shoppers.

Session two will identify efficiencies to optimise processes and reduce costs where possible.

Session three will see experts discussing opportunities for growth in the short term.

The fourth session will focus on the range of issues retailers must respond to in the short term to deliver sales and profit growth, and over the longer term to ensure they remain relevant.

To save £100 on your ticket, book here before Friday, 30 September 2022.

