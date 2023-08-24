52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Irish Consumer Sentiment Weakens, Wiping Out Recent Modest Gains

By Reuters
Share this article

Irish consumer sentiment weakened for the first time in five months in August, a new survey has shown, wiping out the modest gains of the previous three months.

The Credit Union Consumer Sentiment index fell to 62.2 from 64.5 in July.

The index stood at 77 in February 2022, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and dropped to a 14-year low of 42.1 last September.

Outlook For Household Finances

Consumer sentiment regarding the outlook for household finances through the next 12 months was the element that saw the largest monthly drop in August, the survey's authors said.

While consumer sentiment has been muted for the last 18 months, the Irish economy expanded 9.5% in 2022, faster than any other in the European Union, and is expected to expand at a more modest pace this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

'Not Entirely Surprising'

"The pullback in sentiment in August isn't entirely surprising," the report's author, economist Austin Hughes, said.

"Although the Irish economy and consumer spending power have avoided the collapse feared in the 14-year low seen in the survey in September 2022, the global economic outlook remains at very best uncertain, and many Irish households remain under significant financial pressure."

In an additional set of questions, roughly two-thirds of respondents said European Central Bank rate increases have had a negative impact on their household finances, with almost three out of four expecting the recent unprecedented series of rate hikes to damage the Irish economy.

Grocery Inflation

In the four weeks leading up to August 6, Ireland experienced a 6.8% increase in take-home grocery sales. Recent data released by Kantar indicates that the average price per pack also rose by 8.8% during this period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the course of the 12 weeks ending on August 6th, grocery inflation underwent a 12.8% increase. This figure represents a decrease from the previous month and marks the lowest inflation rate since November 2022.

Additional reporting by ESM

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Dollar Tree Forecasts Tepid Annual Profit On Costs, Pivot To Spending On Essentials
2
Retail

UK Retail Sales Slide By Most In Over Two Years: CBI
3
Retail

Coop Denmark To Close The Last Irma Store Next Year
4
Retail

Pepco Group, B&M To Take Over Some Wilko Stores
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com