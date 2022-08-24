Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Italian Discounters See 10.5% Sales Growth In June

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The turnover in the Italian FMCG sector reached €11.8 billion in June 2022, growing by 8% on last year’s performance and 5.2% on a like-for-like basis, according to Nielsen IQ data.

Theoretically, inflation amounted to around +7.9% in June, but changes in the choice of products in the shopping cart and the shopping channel reduced the impact by 0.6%, bringing real price changes to 7.3%, compared to 5.4% in May.

Discount stores led growth (+10.5%), followed by supermarkets (+8.9%) and home and personal specialists (+7.6%) when compared to June 2021.

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE OR SIGN IN TO CONTINUE READING

30 Day Free Trial

Try European Supermarket Magazine Premium

Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly
email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital
magazine for a full 30 days.

  • - Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • - You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • - If you continue after the trial perion, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
Start 30-day free trial

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Britain’s Co-op Appoints Shirine Khoury-Haq As CEO
2
Retail

New Zealand To Force Supermarkets To Give Rivals Access To Wholesale Units
3
Retail

Dutch Consumer Confidence Declines Further In August: CBS
4
Retail

Tesco Ireland To Invest €50m In New Stores And Renovation
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com