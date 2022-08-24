Italian Discounters See 10.5% Sales Growth In June

August 24, 2022 7:58 AM

The turnover in the Italian FMCG sector reached €11.8 billion in June 2022, growing by 8% on last year’s performance and 5.2% on a like-for-like basis, according to Nielsen IQ data.

Theoretically, inflation amounted to around +7.9% in June, but changes in the choice of products in the shopping cart and the shopping channel reduced the impact by 0.6%, bringing real price changes to 7.3%, compared to 5.4% in May.

Discount stores led growth (+10.5%), followed by supermarkets (+8.9%) and home and personal specialists (+7.6%) when compared to June 2021.