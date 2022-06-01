Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Italian Online Retailer Tulips To Invest In New Dark Stores

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Italian online supermarket platform Tulips is aiming to raise at least €4 million via the CrowdFundMe platform, to invest in a dark-store network.

According to daily Il Sole 24 Ore, the resources will be invested in new dark stores in northern Italy, to expand Tulips’ delivery coverage area; to improve technological and digital efficiencies; to enhance its AI system; and for brand promotion and marketing campaigns.

Founded by Enrico Martini, CEO, and Mattia Mordenti, COO, in 2019, Tulips currently serves 4,500 customers per month in the Emilia-Romagna region, including Bologna, and the average value per order is €75.

There are no charges for order preparation and in-store pickup, while home delivery is free of charge for orders above €49.

Tulips sees its point of difference as being the local origin of its products, combined with its own deli workshop. Each dark store has a deli lab, where ready-made meals are prepared and meats and cheeses are cut on the spot.

Full-Year Sales

In 2021, the company reported sales of €5 million (+84%, year on year) and an EBIT margin of 7%.

It is aiming to double its turnover to €10 million in 2022 and €20 million in 2023, before reaching as much as €300 million by 2026.

Dark-Store Network

Backed by a strong e-commerce trend and trust from investors, Tulips has already opened four dark stores – in Forlì-Cesena, Rimini, Ravenna and Bologna – with further expansion planned throughout Italy.

The company has sought, where possible, to optimise the picking phase, which, in the future, will be partly managed by robots, keeping costs down.

Optimised product storage also ensures higher sales margins than other operators in the sector (30% average margin), with higher profitability a possibility as volumes increase.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Coop Switzerland Launches Food Waste Free Plant-Based Product
2
Retail

Italy’s Gruppo Pam Rethinks Hypermarket Concept
3
Retail

Mercadona Participates In Operación Kilo de Primavera
4
Retail

German Retail Sales Drop In April As Food Prices Bite
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com