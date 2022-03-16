Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Italy's Migross Opens Second Cash-And-Carry Outlet

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Migross, a partner company of Gruppo VéGé, has opened its second cash-and-carry outlet, in line with its aim to expand the business to economic operators and VAT holders.

The opening follows the recent acquisition of the L’Alco Grandi Magazzini group and its eight AltaSfera-branded stores.

Marco Mion, commercial manager of Migross, said, “Despite the difficult period for HoReCa, Migross has decided to invest and return to play an active and functional role aimed at guaranteeing service and price to professional operators.

“As per the philosophy of Migross, we want to grow and improve continuously, to provide a quality service and always guarantee affordable prices.”

Migross Acquisition

Migross finalised its investment of €31.5 million in the L'Alco Grandi Magazzini Group business unit in December of last year.

Alessandro Mion, Migross adviser, said, “Right from the start, we will carry out the delivery service. We are also releasing a modern e-commerce platform to shop comfortably at your business, at any time, and then choose whether to collect it comfortably at the point of sale, from [6am to midnight], or receive it wherever you want.

“There is a need to respond to previous customers who have seen themselves deprived of a service to which they were loyal. We are aware that we should improve our offer and guarantee an increasingly attentive service, but, from now on, we are committed to ensuring listening and commitment – Migross’s own values.”

Read More: Gruppo VéGé Partner Migross Opens Cash-And-Carry Outlet In Lonato

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

German Household Spending Declined In 2021: Destatis
2
Retail

Kesko Group Posts Sales Worth €852.1m In February
3
Retail

Strength Over Adversity – Retailers Step Up To Support Ukraine
4
Retail

Ukrainian Retailers Association Calls For 'Closed Skies' Amid Conflict Escalation
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com