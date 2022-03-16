Italy's Migross Opens Second Cash-And-Carry Outlet

Migross, a partner company of Gruppo VéGé, has opened its second cash-and-carry outlet, in line with its aim to expand the business to economic operators and VAT holders.

The opening follows the recent acquisition of the L’Alco Grandi Magazzini group and its eight AltaSfera-branded stores.

Marco Mion, commercial manager of Migross, said, “Despite the difficult period for HoReCa, Migross has decided to invest and return to play an active and functional role aimed at guaranteeing service and price to professional operators.

“As per the philosophy of Migross, we want to grow and improve continuously, to provide a quality service and always guarantee affordable prices.”

Migross Acquisition

Migross finalised its investment of €31.5 million in the L'Alco Grandi Magazzini Group business unit in December of last year.

Alessandro Mion, Migross adviser, said, “Right from the start, we will carry out the delivery service. We are also releasing a modern e-commerce platform to shop comfortably at your business, at any time, and then choose whether to collect it comfortably at the point of sale, from [6am to midnight], or receive it wherever you want.

“There is a need to respond to previous customers who have seen themselves deprived of a service to which they were loyal. We are aware that we should improve our offer and guarantee an increasingly attentive service, but, from now on, we are committed to ensuring listening and commitment – Migross’s own values.”

