Gruppo VéGé Partner Migross Opens First Cash-And-Carry Store

Migross, a partner company of Gruppo VéGé and one of the leading retailers in Veneto, has opened its first cash-and-carry store in Lonato, northern Italy.

The opening follows Migross' recent acquisition of the L'Alco Grandi Magazzini Group business unit and its eight Altasfera branded department stores.

The retailer claims that it reopened the cash-and-carry in Lonato in record time.

The store is accessible to economic operators with VAT numbers.

Migross Cash & Carry

In December of last year, Migross finalised the purchase of L'Alco Grandi Magazzini Group business unit for €31.5 million, and guaranteed, in addition to the acquisition of the business unit, the solvency of the credits accrued in the previous management of the over 200 workers.

Marco Mion, commercial manager of the group, stated, "Despite the difficult period for the HoReCa, Migross has decided to invest and return to play an active and functional role aimed at guaranteeing service and price to professional operators. As per the philosophy of Migross, we want to grow and improve continuously to provide a quality service and always guarantee affordable prices."

"We will carry out the delivery service. We are also developing a modern e-commerce platform to shop comfortably at your business, at any time, and then choose whether to collect it comfortably at the point of sale from 06 to 24 or receive it wherever you want," added Alessandro Mion, Migross logistics manager.

"There is a need to respond to previous customers who have seen themselves deprived of a service to which they were loyal. We are aware that we should improve our offer and guarantee an ever more attentive service, but from now on we are committed to listening and commitment, Migross values," Mion added.

Gruppo VéGé

Gruppo VéGé recorded growth for the eighth consecutive year, closing the 2021 financial year with a consumer turnover of €11.95 billion, representing an overall increase of 5.9% and a growth of 3.1% compared to 31 December 2020.

The group ranked first in Italy for the number of stores (with over 3,800 outlets) at the beginning of this year, and fifth in the retail channel with a market share of 7.5%, according data from GNLC September 2021 Nielsen.

At a regional level, the companies associated with the Gruppo VéGé are market share leaders in Campania, Sicily, and Basilicata, ranking second in Veneto and third in Sardinia and Molise.

The group may be forced into making adjustments in stores as the pandemic and rising inflation are set to impact on consumption in 2022.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.