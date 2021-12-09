Jan Kunath To Continue As Deputy Chairman Of REWE’s Management Board

REWE Group has announced that Jan Kunath will continue to serve as the deputy chairman of its board until the end of 2025.

The company's supervisory board has extended Kunath’s contract, which was to expire on 31 December 2022, to 31 December 2025.

Commenting on the extension of the contract, chairman of the REWE Group supervisory board, Erich Stockhausen, said, “His experience, his commitment and his performance have contributed significantly to the success of our group of companies over the past few years.

“In the international trade, we were able to press ahead with the modernisation and continuous expansion of our business, as well as the further development and optimisation of our increasingly demanding IT structures.”

An Experienced Professional

Kunath is an experienced professional, who served as deputy CEO of REWE Group since 1 July 2017.

He joined the REWE Group in 1992 and initially held leading sales positions in wholesale.

In 2006, he was appointed to the management board of REWE Group Austria.

From 2007 to 2009, he served as the chairman of the national full-range stores management. He was then appointed as the general representative of the REWE Group for B2B and specialist stores.

In September 2010, he stepped in as the general manager of the REWE Group and chairman of the PENNY national executive board.

In the following year, he was appointed to the board of the REWE Group.

Kunath studied business administration at the University of Applied Sciences in Berlin.

