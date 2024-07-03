52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Technology

REWE Group Extends Contract Of Digital And Technology Director

By Dayeeta Das
German retailer REWE Group has extended the contract of its digital and technology director Christoph Eltze to 2029.

Eltze joined the management board of REWE Group on 1 July 2022 and has since been responsible for digitalisation and technology.

Previously, he served as divisional director for retail in Germany, overseeing digital, customer and analytics, and IT functions.

Lionel Souque, CEO of REWE Group, commented, "Christoph Eltze is a committed member of the management board team driving forward the digital and technology division, which is very important for our business models, and is thus creating essential conditions for innovation, greater efficiency, and group-wide synergies in this strategically important field.

"As part of our executive board team, he stands for passion and expertise. We have become a well-rehearsed team in our proven cooperation to date and are focussing on continuity. I would like to thank the supervisory board of REWE Group most sincerely for the trust it has placed in us."

Rapid Development

Supervisory board chair of REWE Group, Erich Stockhausen, added, "Our company has developed rapidly in recent years. Numerous innovations, both large and small, have positively advanced our brick-and-mortar business models and at the same time created completely new formats.

"Christoph Eltze's area of responsibility is a key driver here, which we are further strengthening with this decision. In the spirit of cooperative thinking, we are relying on our successful executive board team, which has already demonstrated its commitment and expertise with successful work in recent years."

