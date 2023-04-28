52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Jan Linders To Sell 10 Stores To Jumbo, PLUS And Aldi

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Dutch retailer Jan Linders has announced that it plans to sell ten stores to Jumbo, PLUS and Aldi.

These stores are not part of its franchise partnership with Albert Heijn and are expected to be converted to the new formats in the second half of this year.

The transaction is subject to advice from works councils, approval from the competition authority and completion of the intended partnership with Albert Heijn, the company noted.

“We have been looking for new owners for these stores who can offer our employees a good future. We have now found them and I am confident that they will end up well with these formulas," said Ferry Moolenschot, CEO of Jan Linders.

"Together with the new owners, we will ensure a smooth handover.”

New Partnership

In December 2022, Jan Linders Supermarkets and Albert Heijn announced that they would be entering into a partnership whereby the Jan Linders family business will continue as an Albert Heijn franchisee.

Jan Linders will retain ownership of the stores that it will convert to the Albert Heijn formula and continue to operate them independently.

The employees who work in these stores will continue to be employed by Jan Linders and the stores are expected to be converted to Albert Heijn before the end of this year.

In addition, the new franchise company will take over ten Albert Heijn stores, consolidating its position in the south of the Netherlands.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Discount Channel The Fastest-Growing In France In Q1, Says Kantar
2
Retail

Jerónimo Martins Sees Profit Up Nearly 60% In Q1 2023
3
Retail

Sainsbury's Full-Year Results – What The Analysts Said
4
Retail

Polydros Offers Safe, Ecological And Easy Cleaning For Porcelain Toilets
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com