Jan Linders To Sell 10 Stores To Jumbo, PLUS And Aldi

Dutch retailer Jan Linders has announced that it plans to sell ten stores to Jumbo, PLUS and Aldi.

These stores are not part of its franchise partnership with Albert Heijn and are expected to be converted to the new formats in the second half of this year.

The transaction is subject to advice from works councils, approval from the competition authority and completion of the intended partnership with Albert Heijn, the company noted.

“We have been looking for new owners for these stores who can offer our employees a good future. We have now found them and I am confident that they will end up well with these formulas," said Ferry Moolenschot, CEO of Jan Linders.

"Together with the new owners, we will ensure a smooth handover.”

New Partnership

In December 2022, Jan Linders Supermarkets and Albert Heijn announced that they would be entering into a partnership whereby the Jan Linders family business will continue as an Albert Heijn franchisee.

Jan Linders will retain ownership of the stores that it will convert to the Albert Heijn formula and continue to operate them independently.

The employees who work in these stores will continue to be employed by Jan Linders and the stores are expected to be converted to Albert Heijn before the end of this year.

In addition, the new franchise company will take over ten Albert Heijn stores, consolidating its position in the south of the Netherlands.

