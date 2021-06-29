ESM Magazine

Japanese Retail Sales Continue To Rise, But Overall Trend Still Subdued

Published on Jun 29 2021 8:09 AM in Retail tagged: Japan / Retail Sales / Olympics

Japanese retail sales beat expectations in May, new data has shown, but underlying trends in consumption remain subdued due to COVID-19-related pressures, which suggest the economic recovery will take time to gain momentum.

Ahead of Tokyo's hosting of the Olympic Games next month, analysts expect Japan's economy will barely grow in the second quarter after prolonged coronavirus emergency curbs hurt the growth outlook.

As major global economies such as the United States rebound strongly from the COVID-19 slump, the weak growth rate in Japan is pressuring policymakers to take fresh supportive measures on top of the massive existing stimulus to boost demand.

Retail Sales Gain

Retail sales jumped 8.2% in May from a year earlier, the third straight month of growth, government data showed on Tuesday, a larger rise than the median market forecast for a 7.9% gain.

Despite the better-than-expected rise in retail sales, the jump was not strong enough to mark a definite shift towards a brighter outlook for spending conditions, said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

"Many elderly were unlikely to go out and spend money in April and May as there was still a state of emergency or quasi-emergency measures (in major areas)," said Minami.

"It's hard to imagine that the Olympics will set off a spending rush," he said, adding that risks remained that another resurgence in COVID-19 infections would weigh on consumption ahead.

Year-On-Year Spending Increase

The broader rise in retail sales, which was largely due to statistical base effects that reflected last year's slide, was underpinned by year-on-year gains in spending on items such as general merchandise, clothing, cars and fuel, the data showed.

But compared with the previous month, retail sales lost 0.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis, in a sign the trend for spending by Japanese consumers was losing steam.

Separate data showed the nationwide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was up at 3.0%, above the previous month's 2.8% and a median forecast of 2.9%.

There were 1.09 jobs per applicant in May, unchanged from April, labour ministry data showed.

The world's third-largest economy is set to expand by an annualised 0.5% in the current quarter after posting a sharp 3.9% annualised drop in January-March, according to the latest Reuters poll data.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

