Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

JM Health Rebrands As Veranova Following Sale To Altaris Capital Partners

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Veranova, formerly known as Johnson Matthey Health, has launched as an independent company following the acquisition of the business by Altaris Capital Partners from Johnson Matthey plc, the maker of Bitrex.

Veranova is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) focused on specialty Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

With approximately 900 employees, the company serves the pharmaceutical industry with a full spectrum of API and drug development services, from process design to commercial manufacturing.

Veranova is headquartered in Wayne, PA, with manufacturing operations in West Deptford, NJ; Devens, MA; North Andover, MA; Annan, UK; and Edinburgh, UK, and manufacturing and R&D centres in Cambridge, UK; and Yantai, China.

Veranova and its predecessor entities have a strong legacy of innovation in the pharmaceutical industry which spans more than a century and the development of more than 100 APIs, including the first platinum-based drugs for cancer treatment.

Currently, Veranova is a leader in the development and manufacture of complex and highly potent APIs, with expertise across a diverse range of chemical processes and technologies, including drug linkers for antibody-drug conjugates.

Veranova holds over 425 active patents and works with a wide variety of pharmaceutical corporations and biotechnology companies.

Originating from the Latin words ‘vērus’ meaning ‘true’ and ‘nŏvus’ meaning ‘new’, the Veranova name represents the reliability and innovative approach the company seeks to deliver to its customers.

Altaris is a healthcare investment firm with an exclusive focus on building companies that deliver value to the healthcare system through innovation and efficiency.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Lidl Outperformed French Grocery Market In May-June Period: Kantar
2
Retail

B&M European Value Retail Trading Update - What The Analysts Said
3
Retail

Russian Consumer Prices Unchanged After Three Weeks Of Decline
4
Retail

UK Supermarket Morrisons Sales Fall In 'Fragile' Market
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com