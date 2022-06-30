JM Health Rebrands As Veranova Following Sale To Altaris Capital Partners

Veranova, formerly known as Johnson Matthey Health, has launched as an independent company following the acquisition of the business by Altaris Capital Partners from Johnson Matthey plc, the maker of Bitrex.

Veranova is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) focused on specialty Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

With approximately 900 employees, the company serves the pharmaceutical industry with a full spectrum of API and drug development services, from process design to commercial manufacturing.

Veranova is headquartered in Wayne, PA, with manufacturing operations in West Deptford, NJ; Devens, MA; North Andover, MA; Annan, UK; and Edinburgh, UK, and manufacturing and R&D centres in Cambridge, UK; and Yantai, China.

Veranova and its predecessor entities have a strong legacy of innovation in the pharmaceutical industry which spans more than a century and the development of more than 100 APIs, including the first platinum-based drugs for cancer treatment.

Currently, Veranova is a leader in the development and manufacture of complex and highly potent APIs, with expertise across a diverse range of chemical processes and technologies, including drug linkers for antibody-drug conjugates.

Veranova holds over 425 active patents and works with a wide variety of pharmaceutical corporations and biotechnology companies.

Originating from the Latin words ‘vērus’ meaning ‘true’ and ‘nŏvus’ meaning ‘new’, the Veranova name represents the reliability and innovative approach the company seeks to deliver to its customers.

Altaris is a healthcare investment firm with an exclusive focus on building companies that deliver value to the healthcare system through innovation and efficiency.

