Retail

Jumbo Introduces Charging Stations For Customers In Nieuwegein

By Robert McHugh
Dutch retailer Jumbo has announced that customers can charge their electric vehicles in Nieuwegein from this month, with the rollout of charging points at two stores.

The electricity for the charging stations is generated sustainably and is sourced entirely from solar energy. The charging time is equal to the average time a typical customer spends in a Jumbo store, the retailer said.

Charging Points

Outlets at De Walnootgaarde and Galecop are the first Jumbo stores in Nieuwegein to have their own fast charging stations.

Soon, fast charging stations will also be installed at Jumbo stores in Heel (Dorpsstraat), Ter Apel (Nederveen Cappelstraat), Krimpen aan den IJssel (de Korf) and Deurne (Schelde), the retailer said.

Nationwide Rollout

In collaboration with PowerGo, Jumbo wants to equip a large part of its stores in the Netherlands and Belgium with charging points.

Jumbo customers receive 25 Jumbo Extras points with every charging.

Customers can exchange these points for free groceries and discounts on subscriptions and days out.

CO2 reduction

“More and more customers have an electric car. Now they can easily and quickly charge their car at one of our charging stations while shopping," said Anrico Maat, sales and operations director at Jumbo Supermarkets.

"We are working hard on the CO2 reduction of our stores and at the same time we also want to help our customers to reduce emissions.”

Read More: Jumbo Names Anrico Maat As New Director Of Sales And Operations

'Sustainable Solar Energy'

“PowerGo installs fast charging stations throughout the Netherlands and Belgium for Jumbo," added Ivo van Dam, chief technology officer, PowerGo.

"Our charging points are equipped with 100% sustainable solar energy from the Netherlands.”

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh.

