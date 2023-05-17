Jumbo Names Anrico Maat As New Director Of Sales And Operations

Dutch retailer Jumbo has announced that Anrico Maat will be its new director of sales and operations from 1 June.

Maat will be responsible for the day-to-day store operations of approximately 700 Jumbo supermarkets in the Netherlands.

He succeeds Cees van Vliet, who will leave the company.

Background

Maat is the co-owner of the Maripaan Group.

The group was founded in 2002 and has more than 2,300 employees and 18 Jumbo stores.

The company is involved in the food retail and hospitality industry in Groningen and Friesland.

Maat stated, “For years we have believed that shopping can be just that little bit different – more fun, and better. To be and remain the most customer-oriented organisation, you need an entrepreneurial mindset throughout the company.

“Wanting to make a difference in the lives of our customers together – I will take that mentality with me to Veghel.”

A ‘Decisive Entrepreneur’

“As a Jumbo franchisee, I have known Anrico for a long time – also because of his role as chairman of the Jumbo Entrepreneurs’ Association for many years,” said Ton van Veen, CEO of Jumbo.

“He is a decisive entrepreneur in heart and soul and has built up a wonderful company, step by step, in more than 20 years with his partner, Paul Papo.

“Anrico brings a lot of knowledge and experience, has a nose for the wishes and needs of customers, and can translate these to our stores throughout the Netherlands like no other,” van Veen added.

