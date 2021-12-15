Subscribe Login
Retail

Jumbo Opens Home Delivery Hub In Eindhoven

Dutch retailer Jumbo has opened a new hub in Eindhoven that will directly deliver online orders on Jumbo.com and the Jumbo app to customers in the Brabant-Zuidoost and (North) Limburg region.

The opening of this new hub also means that shoppers can choose from a wider range and shorter delivery times.

The new hub occupies a floor space of approximately 1,300 square metres and will cater to customers in ​​Eindhoven, Geldrop, Valkenswaard, Veldhoven, Bergeijk, Eersel, Hapert, Bladel, and Reusel.

In 2022, deliveries will be extended to other places, such as Nuenen, Helmond, Deurne, Venray, Venlo, and Weert.

Expansion Of Home Delivery Service

Karel de Jong, supply chain director at Jumbo, said, "We are proud to have opened our sixteenth home delivery location today. The new hub in Eindhoven is a response to the increasing demand for online shopping. More and more customers, both private and business, are discovering the benefits of delivery.

"To be able to deliver the groceries as quickly and efficiently as possible, Jumbo opened ten home delivery locations in the Netherlands this year. With a delivery hub, the capacity can be used even better and the journeys can be planned better. This also means that fewer kilometres are driven than before, which has a favourable effect on our CO2 emissions. Of course, Jumbo's online customers can expect the same good service for delivery as they receive from the stores."

In addition to the new hub in Eindhoven, the retailer also has hubs in Dordrecht, Zwolle, Heerenveen, Maastricht, Amsterdam, 's-Hertogenbosch, Middelburg, Utrecht, Breda, Heerhugowaard, Bemmel, Hengelo, Groningen, and Deventer.

At the beginning of 2021, the retailer opened a new e-fulfillment centre in Bleiswijk, which also functions as a hub.

Increasing online delivery capacity through further expansion with hubs is high on the agenda for the retailer to continue to meet the growing demand for home delivery.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.

