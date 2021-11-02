ESM Magazine

Jumbo Opens Delivery Hub In Zwolle

Published on Nov 2 2021 1:25 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Jumbo / World News / Zwolle / e-fulfillment center / home delivery hub

Dutch retailer Jumbo has opened a new home delivery hub at Bohemenstraat 35 in Zwolle, serving customers in Overijssel, Flevoland, and the surrounding area.

The opening of this new hub means customers can choose from more and shorter delivery times, the retailer noted.

Zwolle Delivery Hub

The online orders on Jumbo.com and the Jumbo app will now be delivered to the new hub in Zwolle via the e-fulfillment centre in Raalte.

The groceries then find their way from the facility – and no longer via the shops – to customers at home or at work.

The new hub, with approximately 1,300 square-metres of floor space, will operate in the delivery area of ​​Zwolle, Ommen, Balkburg, Dalfsen, and Hasselt.

In the coming weeks, places such as Meppel, Kampen, Raalte, Den Ham, Vroomshoop, and Westerhaar will be added.

Various places in Flevoland and part of Gelderland will follow in 2022, Jumbo added.

The hub in Zwolle is expected to be fully operational by mid-2022.

Karel de Jong, supply chain director at Jumbo, said, "The new home delivery hub in Zwolle is a response to the increasing demand for online grocery shopping. More and more customers, both private and business, are discovering the benefits of delivery.

"In order to be able to deliver the groceries as quickly and efficiently as possible, Jumbo will open a number of central home delivery locations for its online orders before the end of the year after this new hub in Zwolle. With a delivery hub, the capacity can be used even better and the journeys can be planned better. This also means that fewer kilometers are driven than before, which has a favorable effect on our CO2 emissions. Of course, Jumbo's online customers can expect the same good service for delivery as they receive from the stores."

Further Expansion

In addition to the new hub in Zwolle, Jumbo also operates hubs in Heereveen, Maastricht, Amsterdam, 's-Hertogenbosch, Middelburg, Utrecht, Breda, Heerhugowaard, Bemmel, Hengelo, Groningen, and Deventer.

At the beginning of 2021, a new e-fulfillment centre in Bleiswijk opened, which also functions as a hub.

Increasing online delivery capacity through further expansion with hubs is high on the agenda for the retailer to meet the growing demand for home delivery.

With the new hub, Jumbo aims to provide an increasingly strong omnichannel offer for its customers.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

