Jumbo To Cease Price Promotions On Fresh Meat In The Netherlands

Dutch retailer Jumbo has decided to stop temporary price promotions on fresh beef, fresh pork and fresh chicken across all stores and online in the Netherlands.

The initiative will come into effect from week 22 this year (27 May 2024), the retailer noted.

Jumbo added its decision aligns with its aim to sell 60% vegetable-origin proteins and 40% of animal ingredients by 2030.

The retailer aims to sell an equal share of 50% plant-based and 50% animal protein products by 2025 as an intermediate step towards this objective.

'An Important Step'

Ton van Veen, CEO of Jumbo Supermarkets said, "By stopping meat promotions, we are taking an important step towards our contribution to the protein transition from animal to more plant-based food.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We realise that acceleration is necessary and are therefore the first in the market to have taken this step. We did not rush into achieving a 50/50 protein transition goal by 2025. Analyses have shown that achieving this interim goal can only be achieved by stopping meat promotions."

Jumbo believes that the decision to cease promotional offers on fresh meat will help customers incorporate plant-based food in their grocery baskets.

Meat Substitutes

Earlier this month, the retailer said that it witnessed an increase in sales of its own-brand meat substitutes following the implementation of price reductions.

In recent months, the sales of meat substitutes in Jumbo increased by 15% after it lowered the prices of own-label meat substitutes to ensure that costs align with comparable meat variants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, the sales of meat at the retailer declined by 3% in 2023.

The Dutch retailer Jumbo has noted that ‘emphasising the distinctiveness of [its] formula is now more important than ever’, as it committed to its ‘Jumbo zoals Jumbo bedoeld is’ (‘Jumbo as Jumbo intended’) business strategy for the coming year.