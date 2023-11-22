Jumbo Lowers Prices Of Own-Brand Meat Substitutes

Dutch retailer Jumbo has lowered the prices of own-label meat substitutes to ensure that costs align with comparable meat variants.

Jumbo believes the move will help shoppers while selecting plant-based and vegetarian options.

This initiative supports the retailer's ambition to encourage a more plant-based diet, the company added.

By 2030 at the latest, the company wants 60% of the proteins in its offering to be plant-based.

Anrico Maat, retail director of Jumbo said, "We want to help our customers choose plant-based or vegetarian more often. By adjusting prices now, we hope to make the choice even easier for customers.

"Besides affordability, taste is often a decisive factor here. That is why we are continuously working on improving and expanding the plant-based range. Just recently, research by ProVeg showed that a number of our private label plant-based products are rated positively for their nutritional values."

Last month, Lidl Germany said it was standardising the prices of its private-label SKUs under the Vemondo brand, which includes various vegan-friendly meat alternatives, to match comparable items of animal origin.

Meat Substitutes Range

Jumbo's own-brand meat substitutes range comprises dozens of products, including vegetarian chicken pieces, vegan mince patties and various kinds of burgers.

Price is one of the barriers when consumers choose meat substitutes, according to the retailer.

The move will see, among others, the price of vegetarian bratwursts down to €1.79 from €3.59 and Jumbo Vegan Gyros to €2.19.

Earlier this year, Jumbo introduced large packs of vegetarian chicken pieces (300 grams) and vegan fresh minced meat (500 grams).

The retailer also added plant-based products to its range, such as pasta sauce with chickpeas, pasta sauce with beans, various types of soy cottage cheese and yoghurt variants and pea drink.

It also offers plant-based recipes on Jumbo.com and in the Hello Magazine.