Jumbo To Open First Jumbo City Store In Belgium

Published on Sep 17 2021 7:20 AM in Retail tagged: Jumbo / Jumbo City / Antwerp / Jumbo Belgium

Dutch retailer Jumbo is bringing its inner-city store concept Jumbo City to Belgium. On Wednesday, 15 December, the supermarket chain will open its first urban store in the country in the centre of Antwerp at Teniersplaats 5.

The Jumbo City store concept is designed to cater to the needs of customers and visitors in the city.

The format is apt for daily shopping needs, as well as fresh meals and tasty and healthy on-the-go products.

For customers who want to grab something quickly, Jumbo City stores offer breakfast, lunch, and snack products from its own bakery and an assortment of sliced ​​fruit, juices, and smoothies. Customers pay quickly at the self checkout cash registers.

'A Frequently Used Hub'

Peter Isaac, managing director of Jumbo Belgium, said, "The new building on Teniersplaats is located in the heart of Antwerp. The location is a frequently used hub for public transport travellers and the cycling and walking route from Antwerp Central Station to the shopping streets."

"It is therefore the perfect location for our first inner-city store, with which we also want to turn customers in the city into fans of Jumbo. I can't wait until we open this first Jumbo City in Belgium and show them what we have to offer."

Prospective Employees In Flanders

In order to respond effectively to the wishes of its customers, the retailer is looking for about 75 enthusiastic store employees for various exciting jobs at the Antwerp outlet.

There are also countless vacancies available throughout Flanders for its other stores, both future and outlets in operation.

Elsewhere, the Dutch retailer expanded its delivery capacity in the Northern Netherlands with the opening of a new delivery hub in Heerenveen.

 © 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

