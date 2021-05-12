Just Eat Takeaway Introduces Grocery Delivery In Germany

Published on May 12 2021 12:29 PM in Retail tagged: Europe / Germany / Grocery delivery / Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com, Europe's largest food ordering and delivery company, said on Wednesday it would launch a supermarket delivery service in Germany and is considering doing the same in other markets.

The company said its Lieferando service, which operates in 50 German cities, would now also offer groceries.

Lieferando 'intends to run its grocery business at gross profit neutral,' Takeaway said in a statement.

"Just Eat Takeaway.com is also investigating a similar approach in other key markets such as the UK and the Netherlands."

Shares in the company were down 3.7% at €76.44 on news of competitor Delivery Hero re-entering the German food delivery market in Berlin.

Takeaway bought Delivery Hero's German operations for €930 million in December 2018.

Takeaway reported a net loss of €151 million for 2020 and said it intends to sacrifice profitability to win market share in 2021.

Trading Update

However, Just Eat Takeaway.com said in trading update that its first-quarter orders grew 79% to €200 million, with GMV up 89% to €4.5 billion.

Headquartered in Amsterdam, the company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It has a network of nearly 250,000 connected restaurants, offering consumers a wide variety of food choices.

The combination of Just Eat and Takeaway.com has rapidly grown to become a leading online food delivery marketplace with operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Canada, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.