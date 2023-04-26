Around 28% Of Finns Opt For 'Unhealthier' Food Options Amid High Prices, Survey Finds

Around 28% of customers in Finland are opting for unhealthier food than before due to higher prices, including more than a third (36%) of families with children, according to K Group's latest April K-Barometer survey.

In contrast, 16% of the respondents said that they eat more healthily due to higher prices. At the same time, more than half of the customers said they have switched to buying more affordable alternatives.

Sixty four percent of those who responded to the survey claim to buy more store-brand products.

Healthier And Affordable Choices

K Group says it aims to make it easier to opt for healthier and affordable goods in the grocery store by adding the Sydänmerki logo to at least 200 own-brand products.

The Sydänmerkki, awarded by Sydänliito, will be added to Pirkka, Pirkka Parhaat and K-Menu products that meet the criteria of the Sydänmerki in connection with packaging reforms by the end of 2024.

The right to use the heart logo has been granted to almost a hundred Pirkka products so far, and the logo has already been added to the packaging of more than 30 products.

Heart symbols will be widely seen in various products, from fruit purees to salad dressings and fish products.

The logo is added to the product packaging as the packaging is renewed.

Sydänmerkki Products

"Up to 90% of Finns know Sydänmerkki, and that's a good thing, because Sydänmerkki products are intended for everyone," said Anna Kara, Sydänmerkki's nutrition expert.

"In terms of health, the most important are the foods that you eat the most and most often - that's why you should choose a Sydänmerkki product especially for them," Kara added.

