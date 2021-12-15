Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Kesko Sees Sales Up 12.4% In November

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Finnish retailer Kesko has reported a 12.4% year-on-year growth in group sales (11.6% on a comparable basis) to €983.0 million in November.

The company’s grocery division generated sales worth €505.5 million last month, up 7.4% compared to the same period last year.

Grocery sales in K-food stores increased by 4.5%, while Kespro's sales increased by 26.6%.

Sales also increased in K-Citymarket's home and specialty goods trade, the retailer added.

Read More: Finland's Kesko Reports 'All-Time Record' Performance In Q3

Other Divisions

The company’s construction and building services trade generates sales worth €408.2 million in November, registering a growth of 21.9% in local currencies.

Sales in the construction and building services trade, excluding specialty trade, increased by a 21.6% on a comparable basis.

Comparable sales increased by 23.9% in Finland, 14.7% in Sweden and 17.9% in Norway.

In the specialty trade segment, sales in the leisure trade increased by 28.3% on a comparable basis.

Reported sales in the construction and building services trade increased by 23.8%, the company noted.

The company recently announced that it has rolled out digital marketing displays to K-Citymarket outlets in 2021 as part of its efforts to digitalise customer communications.

Car Trade

Sales in the car trade division declined by 6.3% in November to €71.6 million, impacted by the reduced availability of cars.

In November, 9.4% fewer new passenger cars and 15.4% fewer vans were registered in Finland than in the previous year.

The number of used cars sold in the Finnish car trade increased by 1.0% compared to the previous year.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Experts Count Coffee Trees In Brazil As Prices Hit 10-Year Highs
2
A-Brands

PepsiCo Beverages North America Invests In Closed Loop Partners' Leadership Fund
3
Fresh Produce

Hein Schumacher To Be Reappointed As CEO Of FrieslandCampina
4
Retail

Jumbo Opens Home Delivery Hub In Eindhoven
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com