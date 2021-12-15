Kesko Sees Sales Up 12.4% In November

Finnish retailer Kesko has reported a 12.4% year-on-year growth in group sales (11.6% on a comparable basis) to €983.0 million in November.

The company’s grocery division generated sales worth €505.5 million last month, up 7.4% compared to the same period last year.

Grocery sales in K-food stores increased by 4.5%, while Kespro's sales increased by 26.6%.

Sales also increased in K-Citymarket's home and specialty goods trade, the retailer added.

Other Divisions

The company’s construction and building services trade generates sales worth €408.2 million in November, registering a growth of 21.9% in local currencies.

Sales in the construction and building services trade, excluding specialty trade, increased by a 21.6% on a comparable basis.

Comparable sales increased by 23.9% in Finland, 14.7% in Sweden and 17.9% in Norway.

In the specialty trade segment, sales in the leisure trade increased by 28.3% on a comparable basis.

Reported sales in the construction and building services trade increased by 23.8%, the company noted.

The company recently announced that it has rolled out digital marketing displays to K-Citymarket outlets in 2021 as part of its efforts to digitalise customer communications.

Car Trade

Sales in the car trade division declined by 6.3% in November to €71.6 million, impacted by the reduced availability of cars.

In November, 9.4% fewer new passenger cars and 15.4% fewer vans were registered in Finland than in the previous year.

The number of used cars sold in the Finnish car trade increased by 1.0% compared to the previous year.

