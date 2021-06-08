ESM Magazine

Kroger Plans To Hire 10,000 Associates

Published on Jun 8 2021 1:29 PM in Retail tagged: US / Kroger / Grocery / Hiring

US retailer Kroger has announced that it plans to hire 10,000 associates across its operations including retail, e-commerce, pharmacy, manufacturing and logistics.

The company will host its first nationwide hybrid hiring event, comprising virtual and in-store interviews on 10 June (Thursday).

Kroger added that it offers resources, benefits, and training, to support associates in fulfilling their roles.

Tim Massa, Kroger's senior vice president and chief people officer, said, “To continue advancing our inclusive culture where associates feel valued and can feed their future, we are embracing greater collaboration, technology, and innovation to attract, identify, and develop talent to help us deliver on our business goals, focusing on uplifting and rewarding associate and customer experiences and being consistently in-stock, fresh, and friendly.”

Average Wage

The retailer raised its average national wage to more than $15.50 per hour this year and invested $800 million in the past three years in wages and training for associates.

The company said that it plans to invest an additional $350 million and aims to increase the average associate wage to $16 per hour.

Other Benefits

The company’s tuition reimbursement programme, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers costs for a GED to PhD.

The programme has benefitted 6,000 workers since its introduction, with hourly associates making up 87% of those who availed of the offering so far.

The retail chain also offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms like Axonify, as well as leadership, career advancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion training.

The company also offers resources like The Well-Being Assistant and BetterHelp for the health and well being of associates.

The Well-Being Assistant is powered by Magellan Health and offers free counselling sessions round the clock.

'Culture Of Opportunity'

"The Kroger Family of Companies is one of the largest employers in the country and our longstanding culture of opportunity has created an environment where many people, whether it be an intern, stocker, or pharmacy technician, come for a job and stay for a career,” Massa added.

The retailer is currently awarding a one-time payment of $100 to associates who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated. It also providing associates and customers the chance to participate in the organisation's $5 million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway.

Other perks and discounts offered by the company include flexible scheduling, an advance pay option through partner DailyPay, as well as discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, and travel, among others.

